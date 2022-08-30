Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Decreases By 34.9%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,807,300 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the July 31st total of 2,775,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,063.1 days.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAF remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Monday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.