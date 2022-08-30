Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Decreases By 34.9%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,807,300 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the July 31st total of 2,775,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,063.1 days.
Mazda Motor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAF remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Monday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $9.68.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mazda Motor (MZDAF)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.