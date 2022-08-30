Short Interest in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Decreases By 30.7%

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the July 31st total of 112,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Mayville Engineering Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $7.21. 14,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.04 million, a PE ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 0.53. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 23,034 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 178,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 669.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 81,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 24,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.