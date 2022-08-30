Short Interest in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Decreases By 30.7%

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the July 31st total of 112,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of Mayville Engineering stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $7.21. 14,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.04 million, a PE ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 0.53. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 23,034 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 178,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 669.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 81,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 24,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.
Mayville Engineering Company Profile
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.
