Short Interest in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Declines By 23.9%

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the July 31st total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Lument Finance Trust Price Performance
Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,461. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $133.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.25.
Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Lument Finance Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.
Lument Finance Trust Company Profile
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lument Finance Trust (LFT)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.