Short Interest in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Declines By 23.9%

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the July 31st total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,461. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $133.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.25.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Lument Finance Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

