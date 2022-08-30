Short Interest in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Drops By 28.7%

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the July 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of LADR stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 471,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,714. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a current ratio of 89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LADR. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

