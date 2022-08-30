Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Drops By 12.0%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,600 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 519,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Keppel DC REIT Price Performance
Shares of KPDCF remained flat at $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Keppel DC REIT has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.
About Keppel DC REIT
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keppel DC REIT (KPDCF)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.