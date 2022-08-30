Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Drops By 12.0%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,600 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 519,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Keppel DC REIT Price Performance

Shares of KPDCF remained flat at $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Keppel DC REIT has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

About Keppel DC REIT

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

