Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Expands By 53.7%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the July 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kardex from CHF 254 to CHF 235 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Get Kardex alerts:

Kardex Stock Performance

KRDXF remained flat at $190.01 during midday trading on Monday. Kardex has a 1 year low of $152.05 and a 1 year high of $337.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.35 and its 200 day moving average is $199.51.

Kardex Company Profile

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.