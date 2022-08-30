Short Interest in Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Decreases By 29.1%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,400 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the July 31st total of 426,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFSPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Interfor stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. 2,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,696. Interfor has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.