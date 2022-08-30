Short Interest in IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Expands By 9.2%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.4 days.
IGM Financial Trading Down 0.3 %
IGIFF traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $41.48.
IGM Financial Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.4368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.35%.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
