Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Grows By 50.0%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance

NASDAQ HOVNP remained flat at $20.40 during trading hours on Monday. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%.

