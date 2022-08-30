Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Grows By 28.8%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,896,300 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the July 31st total of 2,249,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Glencore Trading Down 1.8 %

GLCNF traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. 5,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,997. Glencore has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

