Short Interest in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Increases By 14.1%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,767,100 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,698.6 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:FSUMF traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $16.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

