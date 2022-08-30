Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Decreases By 32.2%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the July 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFD. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $12.60. 23,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,376. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $18.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0685 per share. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.