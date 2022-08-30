Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Expands By 19.0%

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 182.3% during the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $383,000.
First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance
RNSC traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $26.89. 4,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98.
First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.