Short Interest in First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Drops By 23.6%

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the July 31st total of 380,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 415.7 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FCXXF remained flat at $11.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCXXF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

