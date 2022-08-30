Short Interest in ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Declines By 29.2%

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,397,300 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the July 31st total of 3,386,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23,973.0 days.
ESR Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESRCF remained flat at $2.60 during trading on Monday. ESR Group has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.
About ESR Group
