Short Interest in ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Declines By 29.2%

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,397,300 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the July 31st total of 3,386,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23,973.0 days.

ESR Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESRCF remained flat at $2.60 during trading on Monday. ESR Group has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.

Get ESR Group alerts:

About ESR Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

Receive News & Ratings for ESR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.