Short Interest in EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Decreases By 20.0%

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ENQUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EnQuest from GBX 41 ($0.50) to GBX 42 ($0.51) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on EnQuest from GBX 23 ($0.28) to GBX 21 ($0.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of ENQUF stock remained flat at $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

