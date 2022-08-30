Short Interest in Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Rises By 20.4%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 31st total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EMHTF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,944. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of recreational and medical cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolled cannabis, oral sprays, nano emulsion shots, and cannabis oil products under the SYNC Wellness, fuse, Emerald, and Souvenir brands.

