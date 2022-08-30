Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Drops By 31.6%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the July 31st total of 598,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.8 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 43,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Dundee Securities upgraded Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.96.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

