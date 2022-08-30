Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Declines By 25.0%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDEJF remained flat at $0.97 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 26.09, a quick ratio of 25.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dundee has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $84.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

