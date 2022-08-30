Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Declines By 28.9%

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the July 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 0.71. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.48 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -246.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,536,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after purchasing an additional 94,102 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 98,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4,780.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

