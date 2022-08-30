Short Interest in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Decreases By 14.7%

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,400 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the July 31st total of 888,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 893.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $184.26. 22,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,919. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

