Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Rises By 28.5%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the July 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Avenue Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 124,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Avenue Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATXI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.25. 92,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,797. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

