Short Interest in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Decreases By 14.6%

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 785,800 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 919,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 104,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,176. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Ares Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $147,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

