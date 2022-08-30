Short Interest in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Decreases By 22.4%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the July 31st total of 10,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $28,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $67,355.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,950 shares of company stock valued at $180,591. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

ARDX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,656. The stock has a market cap of $153.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.92.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 2,594.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

