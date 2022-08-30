Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Declines By 27.8%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the July 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $298,112.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,800.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $298,112.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 123,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASYS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 63,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,094. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $166.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

