Short Interest in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Increases By 10.4%

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

America First Multifamily Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

America First Multifamily Investors stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. 113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 28.22 and a quick ratio of 28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.56.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 87.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America First Multifamily Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.22%.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,869.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $88,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America First Multifamily Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

