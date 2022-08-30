Short Interest in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Decreases By 37.6%

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the July 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Alithya Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 447,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,814,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 212,612 shares in the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ ALYA traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. 716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $183.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group ( NASDAQ:ALYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $94.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alithya Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

