Short Interest in Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Declines By 32.7%

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the July 31st total of 235,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Alfi Trading Up 2.5 %

ALF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 25,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,835. Alfi has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $9.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alfi

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alfi in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alfi by 8.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alfi by 23.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alfi

Alfi, Inc provides Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for the digital out of home (DOOH) smart advertising segment in the United States. It offers Alfi, an artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS platform that transforms DOOH advertising into real-time audience-based marketing, as well as uses AI and computer vision to detect audience demographics, such as age and gender to serve relevant advertising.

