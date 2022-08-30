Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $681.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

