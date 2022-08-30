Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 22,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 203,323 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $26.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 69.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shaw Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,381,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,101 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 134,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

