Shardus Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.66 Million (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 30th. Shardus has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $13,376.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shardus coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Shardus has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.56 or 0.00479535 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.63 or 0.01821831 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001788 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005566 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00226164 BTC.
About Shardus
Shardus (ULT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com.
Buying and Selling Shardus
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shardus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Shardus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shardus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.