Shardus Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.66 Million (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 30th. Shardus has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $13,376.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shardus coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Shardus has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shardus alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.56 or 0.00479535 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000344 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.63 or 0.01821831 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00226164 BTC.

About Shardus

Shardus (ULT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com.

Buying and Selling Shardus

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shardus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shardus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shardus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.