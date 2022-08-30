Sether (SETH) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,901.00

Sether (SETH) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Sether coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sether has a total market cap of $585,102.43 and $1,901.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sether has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sether Coin Profile

SETH is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

