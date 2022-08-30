ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in ServiceNow by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

NYSE NOW opened at $435.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.50. The company has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a PE ratio of 478.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total value of $198,492.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,437.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total transaction of $368,660.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,743.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total transaction of $198,492.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,437.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,701 shares of company stock worth $12,502,785 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

