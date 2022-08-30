SentinelOne (S) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 31st. Analysts expect SentinelOne to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. SentinelOne has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SentinelOne to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of S stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on S shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $41,738.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $41,738.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Schwartz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,168,895 shares of company stock valued at $46,796,931 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $184,096,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,422,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 164.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,566,000 after buying an additional 1,485,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

