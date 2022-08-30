SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 81.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on S shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other SentinelOne news, insider Robert S. Schwartz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock valued at $46,796,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.58. 47,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,518. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

