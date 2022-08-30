Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.50 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $31.50 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022717 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015818 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005233 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001070 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

