SelfKey (KEY) Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SelfKey (KEY) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, SelfKey has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One SelfKey coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a market cap of $22.29 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00134731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00084711 BTC.

SelfKey Coin Profile

SelfKey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfKey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars.

