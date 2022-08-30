Seigniorage Shares Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,685.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $181,686.53 and approximately $20,685.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00821710 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile
Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol.
Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading
