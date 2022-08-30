Seigniorage Shares Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,685.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $181,686.53 and approximately $20,685.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00821710 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.