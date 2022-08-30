Seedify.fund 1-Day Volume Tops $2.24 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00009885 BTC on popular exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $66.00 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00834500 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Seedify.fund Coin Profile
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,644,495 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Seedify.fund Coin Trading
