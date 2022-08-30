Secret (SIE) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week

Secret (SIE) traded up 42% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $41.74 million and approximately $20,942.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00233926 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001409 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00443811 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s official website is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.