Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.36.

Shares of NYSE STNG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $43.77.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after buying an additional 1,748,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after buying an additional 148,367 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 608,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 11.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 567,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 58,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

