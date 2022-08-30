Scheid Vineyards (SVIN) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Scheid Vineyards to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -4.46% N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $65.09 million $14.19 million -6.05 Scheid Vineyards Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.33

Risk and Volatility

Scheid Vineyards’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Scheid Vineyards. Scheid Vineyards is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards’ rivals have a beta of -29.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3,097% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Scheid Vineyards and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors 32 127 415 23 2.72

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 78.09%. Given Scheid Vineyards’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scheid Vineyards has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scheid Vineyards rivals beat Scheid Vineyards on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

