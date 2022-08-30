Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Saputo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SAPIF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210. Saputo has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

