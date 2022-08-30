Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.71-$4.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.90 billion-$31.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.73 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.20-$1.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a sell rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.11.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.77. The stock had a trading volume of 129,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.49. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.69, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $425,408.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,152,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $425,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,152,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,761,576. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 11.4% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

