SafeCapital One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 48.6% higher against the dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $5,220.74 and approximately $3.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00156685 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000224 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

