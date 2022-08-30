Safe Haven (SHA) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $81,136.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.63 or 0.00935019 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,573.23 or 0.99663529 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

