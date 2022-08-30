S.A. Mason LLC Takes $39,000 Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,899 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 434,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. 40,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,321,910. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

SmileDirectClub Profile

(Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.