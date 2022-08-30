S.A. Mason LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,832,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rimini Street by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Rimini Street by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,381,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,695. The firm has a market cap of $447.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Rimini Street to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,696 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $156,867.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 22,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $146,116.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,028.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $156,867.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,546 shares of company stock worth $384,333. Company insiders own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

