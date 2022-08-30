S.A. Mason LLC Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,692,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 518,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,249,000 after purchasing an additional 164,021 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, reaching $240.29. The company had a trading volume of 84,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,095. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.59 and its 200 day moving average is $253.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

