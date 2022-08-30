S.A. Mason LLC Raises Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.96. 1,397,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,428,986. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.97.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

